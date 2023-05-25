News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Trial axed as domestic abuser confesses

The trial of a 28-year-old former Wigan borough man for a string of domestic abuse charges has been abandoned after he changed his plea to some of them.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Luke Coleman, formerly of Bond Street in Leigh and latterly of Valley View in Chorley, had faced six allegations including one of sexual assault between March 1 and 31 last year and coercive behaviour between October 1 and 2020 and April 17 2022.

Read More
CCTV appeal success as man identified in Wigan North Western assault probe
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had been due to stand trial this month, but then he pleaded guilty to three of the assaults and the one of coercion.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular

The other two charges, which he continued to deny, will lie on file.

Sentencing will now take place at Manchester Crown Court on June 15.