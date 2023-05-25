Trial axed as domestic abuser confesses
The trial of a 28-year-old former Wigan borough man for a string of domestic abuse charges has been abandoned after he changed his plea to some of them.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Luke Coleman, formerly of Bond Street in Leigh and latterly of Valley View in Chorley, had faced six allegations including one of sexual assault between March 1 and 31 last year and coercive behaviour between October 1 and 2020 and April 17 2022.
He had been due to stand trial this month, but then he pleaded guilty to three of the assaults and the one of coercion.
The other two charges, which he continued to deny, will lie on file.