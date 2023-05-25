Luke Coleman, formerly of Bond Street in Leigh and latterly of Valley View in Chorley, had faced six allegations including one of sexual assault between March 1 and 31 last year and coercive behaviour between October 1 and 2020 and April 17 2022.

He had been due to stand trial this month, but then he pleaded guilty to three of the assaults and the one of coercion.

Bolton Crown Court

The other two charges, which he continued to deny, will lie on file.