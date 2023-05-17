Nathan Massey, 33, of Findlay Street, Leigh, had been due to appear before a jury at Bolton Crown Court charged with two counts of threatening fire-raising, two concerning break-ins and one of having an offensive weapon in Beech Hill.

But before the trial could start he entered guilty pleas to all but one of the arson threat charges.

Nathan Massey will now be sentenced on June 16 after his pleas u-turn

The trial was vacated and sentencing will take place on June 16.