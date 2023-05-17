News you can trust since 1853
Trial axed as man admits to Wigan burglaries, an arson threat and machete possession

A trial has been scrapped after a man who had initially denied Wigan burglaries, arson threats and possession of a machete changed most of his pleas to guilty.

By Charles Graham
Published 17th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Nathan Massey, 33, of Findlay Street, Leigh, had been due to appear before a jury at Bolton Crown Court charged with two counts of threatening fire-raising, two concerning break-ins and one of having an offensive weapon in Beech Hill.

Police launch special constables recruitment drive
But before the trial could start he entered guilty pleas to all but one of the arson threat charges.

Nathan Massey will now be sentenced on June 16 after his pleas u-turnNathan Massey will now be sentenced on June 16 after his pleas u-turn
The trial was vacated and sentencing will take place on June 16.

What happens to the one not guilty charge will be decided upon then.