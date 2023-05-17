Trial axed as man admits to Wigan burglaries, an arson threat and machete possession
A trial has been scrapped after a man who had initially denied Wigan burglaries, arson threats and possession of a machete changed most of his pleas to guilty.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Nathan Massey, 33, of Findlay Street, Leigh, had been due to appear before a jury at Bolton Crown Court charged with two counts of threatening fire-raising, two concerning break-ins and one of having an offensive weapon in Beech Hill.
But before the trial could start he entered guilty pleas to all but one of the arson threat charges.