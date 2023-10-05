Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Karl Ashton, 35, of Rugby Road, Leigh, had previously stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to having indecent images falling into all three categories of seriousness - four category A (the gravest), five category B and 133 C between April and November 2018.

A trial had been due to take place at Bolton Crown Court but it was postponed several times, with the latest hearing due to take place on October 3.

Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester

But after it was moved to Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street, Ashton made his admissions and the trial was vacated.