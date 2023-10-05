Trial axed as Wigan borough man finally admits to making indecent images of children
The trial of a man who denied making dozens of child abuse images five years ago has been axed after he finally changed his pleas to guilty.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Karl Ashton, 35, of Rugby Road, Leigh, had previously stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to having indecent images falling into all three categories of seriousness - four category A (the gravest), five category B and 133 C between April and November 2018.
A trial had been due to take place at Bolton Crown Court but it was postponed several times, with the latest hearing due to take place on October 3.
But after it was moved to Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street, Ashton made his admissions and the trial was vacated.
He has now been released on bail pending sentence at the same court on October 30.