Trial date booked for Wigan teen accused of robbery
A provisional November trial date has been set for a Wigan teenager accused of robbery.
Alfie Price, 18, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, had been due to plead at a Bolton Crown Court hearing this month to a charge of robbing John Barlow but, due to a representation issue, a new pre-trial preparation hearing date was fixed for July 23.
In case he pleads not guilty at that hearing, a two-date trial date was arranged to begin on November 19 this year.