Trial date booked for Wigan teen accused of robbery

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A provisional November trial date has been set for a Wigan teenager accused of robbery.

Alfie Price, 18, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, had been due to plead at a Bolton Crown Court hearing this month to a charge of robbing John Barlow but, due to a representation issue, a new pre-trial preparation hearing date was fixed for July 23.

In case he pleads not guilty at that hearing, a two-date trial date was arranged to begin on November 19 this year.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice