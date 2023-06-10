It began with a large fight on Wellfield Road, Beech Hill in the early hours of Sunday, April 23.

There was also an aggravated burglary on Laburnum Grove that night, where it is believed four men assaulted residents with bats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A domestic matter was also reported at around 9am on Wellfield Road.

Bolton Crown Court

No life-changing or life-threatening injuries were received in what is believed to be targeted attacks by people known to each other.

Warren Fox, 23, of Skylark Close, Southport, was charged with possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary in connection with an incident on Laburnum Grove.

He appeared at Bolton Crown Court on Friday (June 9), where he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, and not guilty to aggravated burglary with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad