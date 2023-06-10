News you can trust since 1853
Trial date fixed for man following violent incidents in Wigan

A trial date has been fixed for a man following a series of violent incidents in Wigan earlier this year.
By Alan Weston
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 14:59 BST

It began with a large fight on Wellfield Road, Beech Hill in the early hours of Sunday, April 23.

There was also an aggravated burglary on Laburnum Grove that night, where it is believed four men assaulted residents with bats.

A domestic matter was also reported at around 9am on Wellfield Road.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
No life-changing or life-threatening injuries were received in what is believed to be targeted attacks by people known to each other.

Warren Fox, 23, of Skylark Close, Southport, was charged with possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary in connection with an incident on Laburnum Grove.

He appeared at Bolton Crown Court on Friday (June 9), where he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, and not guilty to aggravated burglary with intent.

A trial date was fixed for November 1 regarding the charge to which he pleaded not guilty.