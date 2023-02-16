Trial date fixed for Wigan borough teenager charged with murder of Brianna Ghey

The two 15-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

They were charged following the death of Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, who was found with fatal stab wounds at Culcheth Linear Park on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brianna Ghey

The boy from Leigh and girl from Warrington – who appeared on separate videolinks from youth detention accommodation and were both accompanied by an adult – spoke to confirm their names and dates of birth.

The girl’s parents and the boy’s mother were in the public gallery for the hearing, which lasted just under half an hour, and both mothers appeared tearful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge David Aubrey KC fixed a trial date for July 10, with the case expected to last about three weeks.