Trial date fixed for Wigan charity boss accused of misconduct with prison inmate

Kerri Pegg appeared at Preston Crown Court court this week charged with having a relationship with a prisoner and accepting a Mercedes as a gift.

Pegg, 40, of Cinnamon Brow, Up Holland, is accused of two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.

Kerri Pegg

She pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial date was set for July 22, 2024. She remains on unconditional bail until then.

Pegg was until recently operations director at Wigan's The Brick homelessness charity, but her current status at the organisation is unknown and there is no mention of her on the charity's website.

She is accused of entering into a relationship with a male prisoner at Kirkham Prison and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

She is also charged with failing to declare county court judgments and debt, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.

The offences are said to have occurred between April 1, 2020 and February 11, 2021.

The charity’s Wigan headquarters was recently visited by former PM Gordon Brown and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham for the launch of the Brick-by-Brick charity project.