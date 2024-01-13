News you can trust since 1853
Trial date for Wigan man who denies police attacks and being three times over drink-drive limit

A motorist has been charged with getting behind the wheel at three times the drink-drive limit and assaulting two police officers.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Eduard Nicorico, 31, of Scholes, Scholes, has pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda Fabia on Hall Lane on October 8 with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The prescribed limit is 35mg.

He is also charged with assaulting two emergency workers by beating them on the same date and will stand trial on June 3 at Manchester City Magistrates' Court.

An interim driving ban has been imposed and he was remanded on unconditional bail.