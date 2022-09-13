Peter Rosbotham, 58, of Langdale Crescent, Abram, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to shouting threats and abuse at Terri Byrne on July 14 which, the prosecution claims, amounted to harassment.

He had previously admitted to breaching a bail condition by approaching an address in Abram.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

