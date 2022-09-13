Trial date is set for Wigan man who denies harassing a woman
A trial date has been set for a man who denies harassment.
Peter Rosbotham, 58, of Langdale Crescent, Abram, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to shouting threats and abuse at Terri Byrne on July 14 which, the prosecution claims, amounted to harassment.
He had previously admitted to breaching a bail condition by approaching an address in Abram.
A trial will take place on October 27, before which Rosbotham is on bail, but conditional that he does not contact Ms Byrne nor approach her home.