Trial date: man denies breaking into Wigan borough venue to steal central heating system

A man has denied stealing a central heating system from an empty Wigan borough pub.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Christopher Davies, 44, of Peter Street, Leigh, faces two charges of burglary relating to the town’s Waterside Inn.

It is alleged he stole electrical items between March 5 and 8 last year and a central heating system, along with copper and lead piping, between March 6 and 8.

Plans to reopen the Waterside Inn hit a setback when the central heating system disappeared
Making his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered not guilty pleas to both charges and a trial date was set for November 19.

A pre-trial review was also scheduled for June 12.

The Waterside Inn closed in 2020, but plans to reopen it were shared on social media in November.