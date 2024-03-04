Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christopher Davies, 44, of Peter Street, Leigh, faces two charges of burglary relating to the town’s Waterside Inn.

It is alleged he stole electrical items between March 5 and 8 last year and a central heating system, along with copper and lead piping, between March 6 and 8.

Plans to reopen the Waterside Inn hit a setback when the central heating system disappeared

Making his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered not guilty pleas to both charges and a trial date was set for November 19.

A pre-trial review was also scheduled for June 12.