Trial date: man denies breaking into Wigan borough venue to steal central heating system
A man has denied stealing a central heating system from an empty Wigan borough pub.
Christopher Davies, 44, of Peter Street, Leigh, faces two charges of burglary relating to the town’s Waterside Inn.
It is alleged he stole electrical items between March 5 and 8 last year and a central heating system, along with copper and lead piping, between March 6 and 8.
Making his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered not guilty pleas to both charges and a trial date was set for November 19.