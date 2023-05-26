News you can trust since 1853
Trial date set for two men denying rape and sex assault charges

Two men have denied charges of rape, sexual assault and launching a physical attack.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Lewis Hardcastle, 24, of Oak Tree Close, Atherton, and 25-year-old Willem Tomlinson, of Honeysuckle Court, Accrington, appeared before a Bolton judge to deny four counts of assault by penetration.

Both have also pleaded not guilty to causing a named woman actual bodily harm on the same day - September 18, 2019 - Hardcastle twice having alleged to have done so.

The pair will next appear at Bolton Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on September 1
The case was adjourned until September 1 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

The trial itself has been scheduled for November 20.