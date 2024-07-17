Trial date set for Wigan 31-year-old accused of stealing fragrances at Trafford Centre
A Wigan resident has been accused of stealing fragrances worth more than £600 from a department store.
Yaban Hassan, 31, of Church Drive, Orrell, has pleaded not guilty to the theft of fragrances worth £637 from John Lewis, at the Trafford Centre, on March 27.
A trial will be held at Stockport Magistrates' Court on June 9, 2025 and they were remanded on conditional bail.