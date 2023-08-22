News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Trial date set for Wigan borough man accused of 50 years of child sex crimes

A trial date has been set for a a Wigan man who denies committing a series of child sex offences, including rapes, over a 50-year period.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Peter Wilson, 65, of Bowling Green Row, Atherton, appeared before justices to plead not guilty to seven charges involving girls and a boy.

Read More
Crack-dealing Wigan carjacker spared immediate spell behind bars

The two most serious are accusations of raping a girl under 16 between 1972 and 1974.

A trial date of October 30 has been set for Peter Wilson who is facing seven child sex offence chargesA trial date of October 30 has been set for Peter Wilson who is facing seven child sex offence charges
A trial date of October 30 has been set for Peter Wilson who is facing seven child sex offence charges
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A third charge is of indecently assaulting a woman over the age of 16 between 1973 and '74. Wilson also faces a charge of indecently assaulting a girl under 14 between 1984 and 1985, indecently assaulting a woman over 16 between 1994 and 1995 and inciting a boy of under 13 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity between 2011 and 2013.

The most recent allegation is of sexually touching a girl under the age of 13 between September last year and March 1 this year.

Wilson is next due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 18 with a trial date fixed for October 30.