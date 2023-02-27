George Redmond, 76, was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries after a fire on Dorien Road, in Old Swan, Liverpool, at 3.20am on September 1 last year.

His family said he was making “great progress in his rehabilitation”, but he died suddenly on September 16.

The late George Redmond

Fraser Dolman, 37, of Richmond Drive, Leigh, and James Goulding, 26, of Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, were charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent, supply of crack cocaine and supply of heroin; while Wayne Hepburn, 46, of no fixed address, was charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to commit arson with intent.

All three have appeared at Liverpool Crown Court but have yet to enter pleas.

