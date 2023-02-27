News you can trust since 1853
Trial date set for Wigan borough man accused of arson and drugs offences

A trial date has been set for a borough man accused of being involved in a fire at the home of a pensioner who died two weeks later.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

George Redmond, 76, was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries after a fire on Dorien Road, in Old Swan, Liverpool, at 3.20am on September 1 last year.

His family said he was making “great progress in his rehabilitation”, but he died suddenly on September 16.

The late George Redmond
Fraser Dolman, 37, of Richmond Drive, Leigh, and James Goulding, 26, of Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, were charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent, supply of crack cocaine and supply of heroin; while Wayne Hepburn, 46, of no fixed address, was charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to commit arson with intent.

All three have appeared at Liverpool Crown Court but have yet to enter pleas.

A pre-trial preparation hearing has been fixed for April 14 and a provisional trial date has been July 17.