Trial date set for Wigan dad charged with murder of baby Hollie Ashurst

A father accused of murdering his baby daughter will stand trial later this year.



Daniel Ashurst, 32, of Fleming Court, Shevington, has appeared before Manchester Crown Court charged with the murder of 14-month-old Hollie Ashurst.

He did not enter a plea and a trial date was set for October 2, with a pre-trial preparation hearing listed for May 17.

Ashurst was remanded in custody.

Police were called at around 2pm on Thursday, February 28 by medical staff, who informed them a baby girl was being taken to hospital with head injuries.



Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Hollie died the following day.



A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday showed she died from head injuries.

In a moving tribute, her mother Leanne said: "Hollie was my dream come true. She was such a bright, smiley, happy little girl and was everyone’s ray of sunshine. Hollie brightened everyone’s day and was an inspiration and never unhappy.

"Fly high my princess with your other loved ones and sweet dreams my baby girl, I will always love you."