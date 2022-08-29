Trial date set for Wigan man accused of scaring woman by following her and sending texts
A Wigan man has denied following a woman, sending her text messages and turning up at her workplace.
By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:55 am
Mark Vernal, 41, of Dumbarton Green, Beech Hill, is charged with causing Anna Regina Taylor to fear that violence would be used against her, due to his behaviour between December 6, 2020 and April 18, 2021.
He has pleaded not guilty and a trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on December 6.
Vernal was remanded on unconditional bail.