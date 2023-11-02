News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Trial date set for Wigan man accused of starving two horses and a dog

A young Wigan man has denied allowing two horses and a dog to starve and will face a trial next year.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jack Maunder, of Bevington Street, Ashton, is accused of failing to provide adequate nutrition, water, parasite and veterinary treatment to a piebald cob colt and piebald cob gelding between January and February this year while keeping them in an area which didn't allow them to exercise properly and was heavily contaminated with faeces.

Read More
Men injured with one cut from wreckage after two-vehicle Wigan smash involving a...

Over the same period and at the same location - Alder Lane, Warrington - he is further charged with allowing the malnutrition of a Caucasian shepherd dog.

At his latest appearance before Wigan magistrates he entered not guilty pleas to all four charges.

He was bailed to appear at Bolton Magistrates' Court for a trial on June 26 next year.