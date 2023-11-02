Trial date set for Wigan man accused of starving two horses and a dog
Jack Maunder, of Bevington Street, Ashton, is accused of failing to provide adequate nutrition, water, parasite and veterinary treatment to a piebald cob colt and piebald cob gelding between January and February this year while keeping them in an area which didn't allow them to exercise properly and was heavily contaminated with faeces.
Over the same period and at the same location - Alder Lane, Warrington - he is further charged with allowing the malnutrition of a Caucasian shepherd dog.
At his latest appearance before Wigan magistrates he entered not guilty pleas to all four charges.
He was bailed to appear at Bolton Magistrates' Court for a trial on June 26 next year.