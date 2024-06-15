Trial date set for Wigan man who denies domestic abuse charges
A Wigan man has denied multiple domestic abuse charges.
Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge for the first time, Craig Walsh pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between August and April, in that he would send abusive and threatening text messages and messages stating he will kill himself if she left him.
The Scholes 38-year-old also denied twice assaulting her to inflict actual bodily harm, wrecking her £1,400 television and also damaging her phone.