Trial date set for Wigan man who denies domestic abuse charges

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan man has denied multiple domestic abuse charges.

Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge for the first time, Craig Walsh pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between August and April, in that he would send abusive and threatening text messages and messages stating he will kill himself if she left him.

The Scholes 38-year-old also denied twice assaulting her to inflict actual bodily harm, wrecking her £1,400 television and also damaging her phone.

A November 4 trial date was set with a case management hearing scheduled for August 2. Before then Walsh is on bail.