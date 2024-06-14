Wigan-based talent agent ‘disappears’ leaving fuming actors and parents out of pocket
and live on Freeview channel 276
Archie Purnell, who also goes under the name of Jamie Fisher, has operated a number of acting schools and casting agencies - such as Bodhi Talent, Luna Kids Screen Acting School, Luna Casting, and most recently Wigan TV & Film Acting School, based in Ormskirk Road.
But his furious alleged victims say they have been left out of pocket after being scammed out of thousands of pounds by the alleged fraudster.
They also accuse Purnell of having lied about having cancer, using multiple charity logos without their permission, stating half of money made would go to charity and then it never did.
He is further accused of sending clients fake self-tape audition invites and breaking regulations by paying actors late. It is also claimed he exploited the acting dreams of children at his Wigan “acting school” by charging their parents potentially unlawful representation fees worth hundreds of pounds.
Purnell has previously denied misconduct, but all attempts to contact him to put the allegations to him directly have failed.
One of his alleged victims, actor Jack Percy, said: “He's stolen the second highest amount, £5,500, off me.
“He’s been my agent since March 2022 - he made all the right noises during the Zoom meeting I had with him. He makes all the right noises and basically ‘love bombs’ people. I had nothing to lose so I went with him.
“I lost contact with him at the end of February. He went underground and turned his phone off, shut down his websites, and emails bounce back.”
Alexa Morden, a Canadian-based actor and host/producer of The 98% podcast, has been monitoring Purnell’s activities after being contacted by a number of his disgruntled victims.
She believes that the running total of money stolen is around £30,000, not including the money he fleeced from parents.
She added: "This man is a menace and a danger to everyone he comes in contact with.
"He keeps changing his name and company name. The police are investigating, but the issue is until he is arrested, and hopefully imprisoned, he will, and is continuing to, scam more people.
“So the more people that are aware of him the harder this is for him to do.
“Up until quite recently he was taking hundreds of pounds in cash from parents and already they’re noticing the money hasn’t been used for what he said it would be.”
The Wigan Post has attempted to make contact with Mr Purnell. The current website for Wigan TV & Film Acting School claims to be “under construction,” while its phone number and email address are no longer recognised.
There was also no reply at his last known business address, Access Studios in Ormskirk Road, Newtown. According to a nearby shop worker, classes had stopped at the centre “some weeks ago,” and Mr Purnell had not been seen recently either.
When the accusations first emerged earlier this year, Mr Purnell sent an email to clients saying he was “heartbroken” at the claims, which he said were “false” and created by an individual who had previously attempted to “jeopardise my character.” He did not identify this individual in the email, which was co-signed by his business partner Ricky Cortis.