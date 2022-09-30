Trial date set for young man who denies breaching a road ban and careless driving
A young Wigan man will face a trial before magistrates after denying careless driving while banned.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 30th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Jay Cooke, 25, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared in court to enter not guilty pleas to charges involving a Ford Fiesta on Wigan Road, Standish, on December 11 last year.
A trial date was set for November 14 after which he will be sentenced for three counts of attending an address in Ridyard Street, Pemberton, in February 2021 when barred from doing so by a non-molestation order.