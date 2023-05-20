News you can trust since 1853
Trial date set for young Wigan man denying a £5k benefit fiddle

A young Wigan man will face a magistrates' court trial after denying a £5,700 benefit fiddle.

By Charles Graham
Published 20th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

George Williams, 23, of Clap Gate Lane, Goose Green, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to four charges of retaining credits that had been wrongfully paid to him and dishonestly failing to cancel them.

The crimes are alleged to have been committed in Preston between August 2019 and August 2021.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Williams was released on unconditional bail pending his trial at the same court on September 26.