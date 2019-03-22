Trial for suspect accused of abusing homeless man in Wigan

A man has denied a number of serious offences relating to the abuse of a man in Wigan.

Cieran Harrison, of Logwood Place, will stand trial at Bolton Crown Court accused of grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm against Jamshid Mohammadi on February 11.

He also denies of having an offensive weapon on King Street in Wigan and carrying out an attempted robbery the previous day.

This is in relation to a report made to police that a homeless man had his benefits stolen and was assaulted with a golf club, causing serious injury.

Harrison, 32, will be tried at Bolton Crown Court on July 8.

Meanwhile Cameron Foley, of Ince Green Lane, who was co-accused with Harrison over the robbery, has pleaded guilty to that charge along with a count each of burglary and attempted burglary but has yet to be sentenced.

He is next due to appear before a Bolton judge on April 8.