Trial of man accused of child sex offences will not take place for more than a year

The five-day trial of a Wigan 65-year-old accused of a series of child sex crimes has been fixed for August 2024.
By Alan Weston
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

James Williamson, of Trevore Drive, Standish, previously appeared in the dock at Bolton Crown Court to plead not guilty to six charges relating to alleged incidents between May 2018 and May 2020.

One accuses him of sexually assaulting a girl of 13 and two more involve getting a girl of 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
A further two concern communications of a sexual nature with an under-16 and one count of indecent exposure.

His trial was due to start on Monday, July 17, but has now been rescheduled for August 19 next year. He is on bail in the meantime.