James Williamson, of Trevore Drive, Standish, previously appeared in the dock at Bolton Crown Court to plead not guilty to six charges relating to alleged incidents between May 2018 and May 2020.

One accuses him of sexually assaulting a girl of 13 and two more involve getting a girl of 15 to engage in sexual activity.

A further two concern communications of a sexual nature with an under-16 and one count of indecent exposure.