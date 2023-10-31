The trial date of a Wigan man who denies committing a series of child sex offences, including rapes, over a 50-year period has been moved to next summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter Wilson, 65, of Bowling Green Row, Atherton, has previously appeared before justices to plead not guilty to seven charges involving girls and a boy.

The two most serious are accusations of raping a girl under 16 between 1972 and 1974.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Wilson's trial will now only take place at Bolton Crown Court next June

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third charge is of indecently assaulting a woman over the age of 16 between 1973 and '74. Wilson also faces a charge of indecently assaulting a girl under 14 between 1984 and 1985, indecently assaulting a woman over 16 between 1994 and 1995 and inciting a boy of under 13 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity between 2011 and 2013.

The most recent allegation is of sexually touching a girl under the age of 13 between September last year and March 1 this year.