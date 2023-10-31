Trial of man who denies making child abuse images is delayed until next summer
Peter Wilson, 65, of Bowling Green Row, Atherton, has previously appeared before justices to plead not guilty to seven charges involving girls and a boy.
The two most serious are accusations of raping a girl under 16 between 1972 and 1974.
A third charge is of indecently assaulting a woman over the age of 16 between 1973 and '74. Wilson also faces a charge of indecently assaulting a girl under 14 between 1984 and 1985, indecently assaulting a woman over 16 between 1994 and 1995 and inciting a boy of under 13 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity between 2011 and 2013.
The most recent allegation is of sexually touching a girl under the age of 13 between September last year and March 1 this year.