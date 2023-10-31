News you can trust since 1853
Trial of man who denies making child abuse images is delayed until next summer

The trial date of a Wigan man who denies committing a series of child sex offences, including rapes, over a 50-year period has been moved to next summer.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:30 GMT
Peter Wilson, 65, of Bowling Green Row, Atherton, has previously appeared before justices to plead not guilty to seven charges involving girls and a boy.

The two most serious are accusations of raping a girl under 16 between 1972 and 1974.

Peter Wilson's trial will now only take place at Bolton Crown Court next June
A third charge is of indecently assaulting a woman over the age of 16 between 1973 and '74. Wilson also faces a charge of indecently assaulting a girl under 14 between 1984 and 1985, indecently assaulting a woman over 16 between 1994 and 1995 and inciting a boy of under 13 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity between 2011 and 2013.

The most recent allegation is of sexually touching a girl under the age of 13 between September last year and March 1 this year.

Wilson had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court in October, but the case has now been rescheduled to take place on June 3 2024 instead.