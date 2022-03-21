Trial of Wigan man accused of swindling a relative out of £50,000 is delayed

Sentencing of a young man who tried to swindle a relative out of his savings has been delayed.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:55 am

Cory Barrett, 21, of Inward Drive, Shevington, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to attempting to draw up to £50,000 out of the TSB account by false representation, namely claiming he was doing it on behalf of Keith Barrett but in fact had no permission.

The court case had been adjourned for sentencing by a Bolton judge this month, but the hearing has now been postponed until April 4.

Bolton Crown Court

