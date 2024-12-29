Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family have paid a loving and emotional tribute to a Parbold-born man who died following a hit and run collision in Ormskirk.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former soldier Lee Kervin, 50, was described by his heartbroken family as a “chatty social butterfly” who was always ready to help people out.

Lee was riding a pedal bike which was in collision with a vehicle on Dicks Lane, Ormskirk, on Boxing Day evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to Aintree Hospital but was, very sadly, pronounced dead in the early hours of December 27.

Lee Kervin

Paying tribute to Lee, who lived in Ormskirk, his family said: “Loving son of Barbara and John, and dad to son Brad. Uncle to two nieces and two nephews.

“Lee was a quick-witted chatty social butterfly, would always chat to anyone friendly, he liked a pint and chat.

“He was well known in the village of Parbold where he grew up with his siblings Allan and Dawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lee would go out of his way to help anyone he could, always chatting and helping someone out.

“He served his country in the army – in the Royal Green Jackets – serving in Northern Ireland and Sierra Leone among other places. He left the army to become a single dad to Brad.

“He stepped up to his responsibilities and loved raising Brad to become the man he is today.

“Lee lived in the Wigan area before returning to Parbold and eventually settling in Ormskirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lee had several jobs over the years, ranging from gardening to pub work in the kitchens.

“He was the handy man of the family, always ready to fix the failed attempts of DIY of his family.

“Lee had left a huge void within our small tight-knit family, and he will be greatly missed.”

Emergency services were called to Dicks Lane at 6.46pm on Boxing Day following a report that a cyclist travelling towards Wigan Road on a Cross XC Range bicycle had been struck by an unknown vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following inquiries, a 29-year-old man from Burscough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs.

He has since been released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.

Today (Sunday December 29) a second person - a 58-year-old man from Skelmersdale - was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at scene of a collision and is currently in custody.

Officers are still at the early stages of this investigation and continue to appeal for any witnesses and CCTV/dashcam footage or anyone with any information to get in contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw or captured a Kia Sportage being driven in the area between 6.30pm and 7pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 0850 of 26th December 2024.