Three men are now behind bars after holding a man prisoner for more than eight hours and demanding money from his mum.

Liam Walmsley, Kingsley Doring and Dylan Hogg were armed with weapons when they went to a property on Siddow Common in Leigh on August 18, 2023 and demanded the man went to another property on the street with them.

Through fear, he went with the men and was detained in that flat for more than eight hours, while demands for money from his mother were made over the telephone.

While being detained, the man was hit with a wooden weapon and twice with an axe.

Walmsley, 50, Doring, 53, and Hogg, 18, were all arrested, charged and pleaded guilty to false imprisonment following the incident

However, Walmsley and Hogg failed to accept the prosecution case and unsuccessfully ran a Newton hearing to determine the facts – meaning the victim had to attend court to give evidence.

The trio have all now been sentenced at Bolton Crown Court for false imprisonment. Charges of kidnap and blackmail will lie on file.

Walmsley, of Chester Street, Leigh was jailed for eight years and two months, with a concurrent sentence of 18 months imprisonment for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Doring, of Fowley Common Lane, Culcheth, was jailed for five years and four months.

Hogg, of Lowe Mill Lane, Hindley, was 16 at the time of the offence and sentenced as a child. He was detained for three years and three months in a young offenders’ institution.