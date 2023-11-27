TRUANT PARENTS: 12 mums and dads of Wigan school absentees face court justice

A dozen parents of children who truanted from Wigan schools have been dealt with by justices.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Financial penalties ranged from two to four-figure sums, depending on families' circumstances but also whether the mums or dads bothered to turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court themselves to admit the offences,, were meted out.

Keiron Pemberton and Sara Catterall, of Ormsby Close, Standish, both pleaded guilty to failing to ensure their two sons’ regular attendance at St Bernadette's Primary in Shevington and their daughter's at Orrell St Peter's High School during this year's summer terms.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parents who failed to turn up at court were dealt with more harshly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean they had £704 in total to pay.

But Shirley Epengule, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall, was a court no show when summoned over her son's repeated absences from Newtown St Mark's Primary so she was hit with a £716 bill.

Norma Yel, of Yewdale Road, Ashton, who was proved guilty in her absence of not making sure her son regularly attended class at Hawkley Hall, will now have to fork out £1,024.

Parents Lisa Sheridan and Cameron Phillips, of Farr Close and Grenfell Close in Worsley Hall respectively, were ordered to pay £212 each for their son's absences from Hawkley Hall High.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maka Lanchava, of Beechwood Crescent, Manchester, has £156 to pay after admitting not preventing her daughter's truanting from Astley St Mary's HIgh.

By contrast Sarah Johnson, from Martindale Crescent, Newtown, must shell out £2,048 after being found guilty in her absence of failing to ensure her two children attended classes at Westfield Primary School.

Shauna Jennings, of Bee Fold Lane, pleaded guilty to not stopping her son's truancy from Parklee Community School and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and £26 fine.

Pamela Henderson, of Poplar Avenue, Ashton, must pay £262 after being proved guilty in her absence of not preventing her son's non-attendance at Cansfield High in Ashton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Howes, of Wildbrook Road, Little Hulton, has been ordered to pay £304 for her child's unchcked truancy from Mosley Common St John's after she didn't turn up for the court case and was convicted in her absence.