Two arrested after 20 minute car chase in the Wigan borough
Police detain two suspects after pursuing a vehicle believed to have been stolen at knifepoint in the borough.
By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago
19th Nov 2022, 2:25pm
At around midnight on Saturday November 19, officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Specialist Operations Traffic Unit and Wigan Division came together in a 20 minute pursuit of a suspected stolen Audi TT in the Tyldesley area and along Tyldesley Road in Atherton.
It culminated in the arrest of a 29-year-old man and 28-year-old woman on suspicion of having stolen the vehicle earlier that evening at knifepoint.