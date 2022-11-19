News you can trust since 1853
Two arrested after 20 minute car chase in the Wigan borough

Police detain two suspects after pursuing a vehicle believed to have been stolen at knifepoint in the borough.

By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Nov 2022, 2:25pm

At around midnight on Saturday November 19, officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Specialist Operations Traffic Unit and Wigan Division came together in a 20 minute pursuit of a suspected stolen Audi TT in the Tyldesley area and along Tyldesley Road in Atherton.

It culminated in the arrest of a 29-year-old man and 28-year-old woman on suspicion of having stolen the vehicle earlier that evening at knifepoint.

Police arrested the suspects after a 20 minute pursuit

A social media post by GMP Wigan West said: “On inspection it was revealed that the man was a disqualified driver, and he was further arrested on suspicion of multiple road traffic and robbery offences.

“Both remain in police custody for questioning.”