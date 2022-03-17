Two arrested after 25-mile car chase in which a patrol vehicle was rammed

At one point of the high-speed pursuit, a patrol vehicle was rammed by the Renault Megane it was after.

Thankfully no-one was harmed.

Greater Manchester Police traffic reported that the Megane had been stolen in a burglary on Wednesday March 16 and it was spotted by Lancashire Road Police on the M65 later that same day.

The chase comes to an end in Atherton

A pursuit began along the M65 westbound, carried onto the M6 and down the M61 where it was reported that the car being followed deliberately crashed into the officers’ vehicle.

But the chase continued until the Megane reached Atherton where it went off-road before the occupants scrambled out and tried to make their escape on foot.

However, by then Lancashire Constaulary’s dog patrol unit was on site and two arrests were made.

GMP Traffic praised the teamwork involved in achieving such a resolution.