Two arrested after early morning drugs raid in Wigan
Two people have been arrested following an early morning drugs raid in a Wigan neighbourhood.
By Sian Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers from GMP Wigan West’s J Relief Neighbourhood team conducted a drugs warrant at a property in Worsley Hall on Friday January 27.
Neighbourhood Sgt Hall said: “A 40-year-old male and a 33-year-old female were arrested at the address on suspicion of offences in relation to drug supply and remain in custody for questioning.”