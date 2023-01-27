News you can trust since 1853
Two arrested after early morning drugs raid in Wigan

Two people have been arrested following an early morning drugs raid in a Wigan neighbourhood.

By Sian Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from GMP Wigan West’s J Relief Neighbourhood team conducted a drugs warrant at a property in Worsley Hall on Friday January 27.

Neighbourhood Sgt Hall said: “A 40-year-old male and a 33-year-old female were arrested at the address on suspicion of offences in relation to drug supply and remain in custody for questioning.”

Officers carrying out a drugs raid in Worsley Hall, where two people were arrested