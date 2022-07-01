Two arrested and drugs and cash seized after police raid on Wigan borough home

Officers have praised members of the community in Leigh for tipping them off about illegal activities which led to the execution of a search warrant at an address in Leigh on Thursday June 30.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “A large amount of Class A drugs and what is estimated to be over £5,000 cash has been seized as well as other evidence from the address.
"A 20-year-old male and a 31-year-old female have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
"They remain in custody for questioning as inquiries are ongoing.
“This is a prime example of how you, our community, can and do assist us in bringing offenders to justice, removing harmful drugs from our streets and making Leigh a safer place in which to live.”