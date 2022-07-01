Two arrested and drugs and cash seized after police raid on Wigan borough home

A man and woman are being quizzed after police seized cash and suspected class A drugs in a raid on a Wigan borough home.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 1st July 2022, 7:37 am
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 7:37 am

Officers have praised members of the community in Leigh for tipping them off about illegal activities which led to the execution of a search warrant at an address in Leigh on Thursday June 30.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “A large amount of Class A drugs and what is estimated to be over £5,000 cash has been seized as well as other evidence from the address.

The drugs and cash seized in the Leigh drugs raid

"A 20-year-old male and a 31-year-old female have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

"They remain in custody for questioning as inquiries are ongoing.

“This is a prime example of how you, our community, can and do assist us in bringing offenders to justice, removing harmful drugs from our streets and making Leigh a safer place in which to live.”