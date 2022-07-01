Two arrested and drugs and cash seized after police raid on Wigan borough home

Officers have praised members of the community in Leigh for tipping them off about illegal activities which led to the execution of a search warrant at an address in Leigh on Thursday June 30.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “A large amount of Class A drugs and what is estimated to be over £5,000 cash has been seized as well as other evidence from the address.

The drugs and cash seized in the Leigh drugs raid

"A 20-year-old male and a 31-year-old female have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

"They remain in custody for questioning as inquiries are ongoing.