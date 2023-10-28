Two arrested in Wigan dawn raids as police continue crackdown on county lines crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police executed the warrants in Worsley Mesnes as part of their ongoing operations to tackle “county lines” drug dealing.

It was on the morning of Friday October 27 that officers from the Greater Manchester Wigan Challenger team, GMP's Tactical Aid Unit (TAU) and Wigan Neighbourhood Team came together to raid two homes on the estate.

A spokesperson said that the operation was conducted in response to “critical intelligence regarding county lines activity within the area.”

Police struck early in the morning to make the arrests

As a result of these co-ordinated efforts, two individuals were taken into custody.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and the theft of a motor vehicle.

And a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Both suspects have been interviewed and since bailed pending further investigations.

Det Insp Patrick Wood of GMP Wigan Challenger Team said: “This warrant was conducted as part of an ongoing operation called Operation Portlock, which is Wigan's comprehensive initiative to combat serious organised crime and enhance the safety of our community.

"This brings together a multi-agency approach designed to address the challenges posed by criminal activities and the vulnerabilities they create in our area.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the local community for their ongoing support and cooperation in helping to make our neighbourhoods safer.

"Together, with these collaborative efforts, we are committed to reducing the impact of criminal activities in Wigan and ensuring the safety and security of our community.