Two cyclists assaulted and their bikes stolen in terrifying violent robberies

An investigation is under way after mountain bikes were stolen from two people in just three days in terrifying incidents.

Police say a teenage boy was cycling across the car park at Tawd Valley Retail Park in Skelmersdale at 9.50pm on Sunday, when he was surrounded by four men on two motorbikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They assaulted him and stole his mountain bike, carrying it as they rode off towards Birch Green via an underpass.

The teenager was injured during the theft of his teal blue Nuke proof bike.

The second incident took place at 7.50pm on Tuesday on Barnes Road, Skelmersdale when a male cyclist was chased and surrounded by four men on motorbikes.

They pushed him off his mountain bike, with one of the men brandishing a machete towards him.

Police are searching for these four men in connection with two violent robberies in Skelmersdale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men rode off towards High Street, carrying the stolen black and yellow Nuke Proof Mega TR bike.

Police appealed for information about what happened on social media and shared photographs of the four people suspected of being involved.

They said: “We are looking to speak to any witnesses in the areas at the times, or who have seen or have any information in relation to the stolen mountain bikes.

"We would ask anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference LC-20230822-1374, or you can email [email protected].”