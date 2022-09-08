News you can trust since 1853
Two drug-drivers caught by police during patrols on Wigan borough roads

Police hauled over two drivers during patrols on the borough’s roads and discovered they were under the influence of drugs.

By Sian Jones
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s road traffic unit were patrolling the Nel Pan Lane area of Leigh when they stopped the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the third time in a month that the driver had failed a roadside drugs test.

A social media post by GMP Traffic said: “The driver of a Vauxhall Corsa has just been stopped on Nel Pan Lane Wigan by #RPTF.

“Third time in a month that he’s failed a roadside drugs test!!

"Now off to custody at Wigan #fatal4.”

Officers also stopped a Ford Transit Connect van on Corner Lane in Atherton for having false licence plates on Thursday morning.

The van was seized for false licence plates and the driver was arrested

It later emerged the driver had no licence and was uninsured.

He was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.