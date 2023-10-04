Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Locals reported a large number of police attending the Britannia in Standish on the evening of Monday October 2 and it was then mentioned on social media that there had also been a police presence there 24 hours earlier.

It has since emerged that a woman was attacked on the Sunday evening and a man the following night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Britannia Hotel, Almond Brook Road, Standish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their current condtions are not known although officers say that neither’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Police patrols have since been stepped up at the hotel which has been the focal point for much debate since it began accommodating up to 200 asylum-seekers eight years ago.

People from across the political divide have objected for varying reasons to the use of the Almond Brook Road premises by the Home Office and Serco for such purposes.

And it has been back in the news again recently after plans were unveiled to use the Macdonald Kilhey Court hotel on the other side of Standish for housing immigrants too.

With regard to this week’s incidents, police issued the following statement: “Greater Manchester Police are continuing to investigate two unconnected incidents of assault on Almond Brook Road in Standish, Wigan from the evenings of Sunday and Monday October 1 and 2 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 23-year-old man and 28-year-old man have been arrested in connection with these incidents and subsequently released under investigation.

“Thankfully, injuries sustained in both incidents are believed not to be life-threatening, whilst local neighbourhood patrols continue to be in place in the area.