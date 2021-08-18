Two men charged after robbers target four shops in just 15 minutes
Two men have appeared in court in connection with robberies at four shops in just 15 minutes, which saw two people injured.
Lewis Creighton, 26, of no fixed address, and Joshua Anderson, 19, of Cox Way, Atherton, have been charged with four counts of business robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon.
Both men appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court yesterday and were remanded in custody. They are next due to appear in court on September 27.
It follows four robberies at shops on Saturday, the first of which happened just before 9.40am on Bradwell Road in Lowton.
Further calls were received in the following 15 minutes from stores on Warrington Road in Leigh, and Elliott Street and Green Street in Tyldesley.
A male shop worker was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious, but not life-threatening, head injury. One other person suffered minor injuries.
