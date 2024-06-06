Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been charged with the murder of a dad who was shot outside a gym.

Lenny Scott, 33, was fatally injured on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on February 8 and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died later in hospital.

Elias Morgan, 34, of Highgate Street, Liverpool and Anthony Cleary, 28, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool have both now been charged with his murder.

Lenny Scott

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

A 29-year-old woman from Liverpool, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Five other people have been arrested as part of the police investigation and are currently on bail.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1155 of February 9, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.