A second man in his 20s was found nearby with a stab wound to his back. Both injuries are non life-threatening.A scene remained on Vicarage Road and nearby streets as enquiries were carried out.Detectives Inspector Jimmy Rotherham said: "At this stage we are looking to establish the circumstances of what appears to have been a targeted attack, and one which clearly could have had even more serious consequences."We're keen to hear from anyone with information, or who lives by and may have captured what happened on CCTV or other devices. Please check as this could be key to finding those responsible.”Information can be passed on via @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 24000233358.