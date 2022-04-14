Two people arrested after video shared on social media from borough cemetery

Two people were arrested after a video was shared on social media from a cemetery in the borough.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 8:07 am

Police say they were questioned last night about the video, which reportedly shows items being taken from graves at Leigh Cemetery.

A police spokesman said: “The police are aware of the video that has been circulating on social media regarding an incident that took place at Leigh Cemetery, Manchester Road, Leigh.

The video was filmed at Leigh Cemetery. Pic: Google Street View

“Two suspects were arrested yesterday evening, interviewed in custody and then bailed.”