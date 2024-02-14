News you can trust since 1853
Two pet dogs found dehydrated and starving in tiny cage, Wigan justices hear

Two Jack Russells weren't fed and watered properly and kept in a cage only suitable for one, a court heard.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Shaun Bilsborough, 37, of St Mary's Road, Aspull, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals over a prolonged period after the discovery of the dogs on February 1.

The bench remanded him into custody until sentencing at Bolton Crown Court on March 8, among the reasons for his incarceration being his criminal record and a suspended sentence breach.

Bilsborough is being prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act.