Two pet dogs found dehydrated and starving in tiny cage, Wigan justices hear
Two Jack Russells weren't fed and watered properly and kept in a cage only suitable for one, a court heard.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shaun Bilsborough, 37, of St Mary's Road, Aspull, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals over a prolonged period after the discovery of the dogs on February 1.
The bench remanded him into custody until sentencing at Bolton Crown Court on March 8, among the reasons for his incarceration being his criminal record and a suspended sentence breach.