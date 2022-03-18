Two pistols seized by police during weapons raid at Wigan house
Two pistols are understood to have been discovered by police carrying out a morning raid at a house in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:30 pm
Officers executed a warrant at a property on Bramble Grove, in Worsley Hall, just before 8.55am on Thursday.
After finding the pistols, a man was arrested on suspicion of importing offensive weapons and possession of offensive weapons.
He was taken into custody for questioning by police as they continued their investigation.
Anyone with information that could help their inquiries is asked to call police on 101.