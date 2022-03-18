Two pistols seized by police during weapons raid at Wigan house

Two pistols are understood to have been discovered by police carrying out a morning raid at a house in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:30 pm

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Bramble Grove, in Worsley Hall, just before 8.55am on Thursday.

After finding the pistols, a man was arrested on suspicion of importing offensive weapons and possession of offensive weapons.

He was taken into custody for questioning by police as they continued their investigation.

Police raided a property on Bramble Grove in Worsley Hall

Anyone with information that could help their inquiries is asked to call police on 101.

