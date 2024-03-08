Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At Bolton Crown Court today (Friday), Carlo Blackeley, 23, was sentenced to 76 months for conspiracy to kidnap and assault an emergency worker.

Luke McSharry, 22, was sentenced to 27 months for three counts of unauthorised possession in prison of a knife or offensive weapon and theft of keys.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke McSharry (left) and Carlo Blackeley (right)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackeley and McSharry were involved in an incident at HMP Hindley in April 2022 where a prison officer was assaulted and an attempt was made to force him into a cell and steal his keys.

A full cell search of McSharry’s cell took place later that day and officers discovered a broken broom handle and two improvised weapons which were seized.

Following an investigation, officers uncovered a plot from Blackeley to steal the keys and start a riot on the wing.

An investigation revealed Blackeley made calls to his mum where he referenced the incident and informed her that the plan was to take the prison officer hostage, steal his keys, then unlock the rest of the wing and riot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC David Fairhurst, HMP Hindley Prison Liaison Officer for GMP, said: “This was a particularly harrowing experience for the prison officer involved - he feared for his safety as thoughts of being taken hostage started to run through his mind. Thankfully, he managed to push himself backwards out and away from the cell.