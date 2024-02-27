News you can trust since 1853
Two teenagers due in court after spate of motorbike thefts

Two Skelmersdale teenagers were due to appear in court today after the theft of motorbikes.
By Alan Weston
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
The incidents took place in West Lancashire over the weekend.

Lancashire Police were called at around 4.25pm on Sunday (February 25) to reports of an attempted theft of a vehicle in Roby Mill.

Police generic
It was reported a group of youths tried to take a motorbike from the address before being disturbed.

Soon after, officers attempted to stop a motorbike being driven erratically. After a chase on foot, a man and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorbike and a number of driving offences.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Ben Rowlands, 18, of Flordon, Skelmersdale is charged with arson, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

A 17 year old, also from Skelmersdale is charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving without a license and insurance.

Both were due to appear in court today.