The addresses at 51 Broom Road, - whose resident is identified as Julie Saunders - and 11 Closebrook Road whose householder is named as Roslyn Smalley - had already been hit with restrictions, preventing anyone but the occupants and other authorised parties from entering them due to their being a focal point for "nuisance or disorder."

Now applications to maintain those restrictions for another three months at the two Worsley Hall streets, which are close to each other, have been granted.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Anyone in breach of these orders can end up being prosecuted and find themselves in court.

Several people have appeared in the dock to be fined for such breaches in recent years.

