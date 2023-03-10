Two trouble-hit Wigan homes have their closure orders extended
Two Wigan homes on the same estate which have been the focal point for anti-social behaviour have had their closure orders extended by the courts.
The addresses at 51 Broom Road, - whose resident is identified as Julie Saunders - and 11 Closebrook Road whose householder is named as Roslyn Smalley - had already been hit with restrictions, preventing anyone but the occupants and other authorised parties from entering them due to their being a focal point for "nuisance or disorder."
Now applications to maintain those restrictions for another three months at the two Worsley Hall streets, which are close to each other, have been granted.
Anyone in breach of these orders can end up being prosecuted and find themselves in court.
Several people have appeared in the dock to be fined for such breaches in recent years.
Closure orders were introduced in the 2014 Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.