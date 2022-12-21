Two truck drivers hit with ban notices for carrying dangerous loads on a Wigan street
Two scrap wagons have been hit with prohibition notices and their drivers fined for carrying insecure loads through the streets of Wigan.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 8:52am
Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s specialist operations branch called Vortex, whose brief is to make the roads safer, stopped the two flat bed trucks because the junk in the back hadn’t been tethered or covered and so was at risk of falling off during driving and endangering other motorists.
What is called a Pg9 – a road worthiness prohibition notice – was slapped on both vehicles and a fine issued to the drivers.
A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said: "Simple sheeting and straps could be enough.”