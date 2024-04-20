Two Wigan borough men who admitted to kidnap want to change pleas
Two men who had admitted to a series of serious crimes including kidnap now want to change their pleas, a court has heard.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Darren Williams, 46, of Robson Place, Abram, and 38-year-old Dean Braham, of Brewery Lane, Leigh, had previously appeared in court to plead guilty to the abduction, false imprisonment and assault of Dominique Peet, plus burglary and possession of an assault rifle.
But at their latest hearing at Bolton Crown Court, the judge was informed that the pair now had new legal representation and that an application to vacate their guilty pleas was being made.
This will take place on June 27 with a mention due to take place on June 7.