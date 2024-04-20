Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren Williams, 46, of Robson Place, Abram, and 38-year-old Dean Braham, of Brewery Lane, Leigh, had previously appeared in court to plead guilty to the abduction, false imprisonment and assault of Dominique Peet, plus burglary and possession of an assault rifle.

But at their latest hearing at Bolton Crown Court, the judge was informed that the pair now had new legal representation and that an application to vacate their guilty pleas was being made.

