Two Wigan men admit to ear-cropping dog cruelty charges

Two Wigan men are awaiting sentence after admitting to dog cruelty charges connected to separate cases of ear-cropping.

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Both Jamie Evans, 30, of Keble Street, Ince, and Joshua Kwiatkowski, 24, of Rose Avenue, Beech Hill had initially denied the charges against them but, before trials could take place they changed their pleas.

Wigan house prices continued to rise last summer
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard that Evans and Kwiatkowski allowed unknown persons to carry out the illegal practice of ear-cropping on their bull-type dogs, named Riga and Ace respectively, and subsequently failed to seek veterinary care for their injuries.

A dog with its ears illegally cropped
Kwiatkowski's offences were committed on December 20 2020 and Evans's on January 17 2021.

They are both being prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act.

The bench adjourned the cases until May 9 to give time for pre-sentence reports to be drawn up and they were both released on unconditional bail.

Vets say that ear crops for dogs are painful and make it more difficult for them to communicate with others.

This unnecessary surgery is purely cosmetic, and it has a lifetime of negative impacts. Many dogs are said to have been traumatized after having their ears cropped.