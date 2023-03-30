Both Jamie Evans, 30, of Keble Street, Ince, and Joshua Kwiatkowski, 24, of Rose Avenue, Beech Hill had initially denied the charges against them but, before trials could take place they changed their pleas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard that Evans and Kwiatkowski allowed unknown persons to carry out the illegal practice of ear-cropping on their bull-type dogs, named Riga and Ace respectively, and subsequently failed to seek veterinary care for their injuries.

A dog with its ears illegally cropped

Kwiatkowski's offences were committed on December 20 2020 and Evans's on January 17 2021.

They are both being prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bench adjourned the cases until May 9 to give time for pre-sentence reports to be drawn up and they were both released on unconditional bail.

Vets say that ear crops for dogs are painful and make it more difficult for them to communicate with others.