Two Wigan men admit to separate charges of dog cruelty after battering pets

Samuel Jolley, 25, of Columbus Street, Ashton, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to inflicting blunt force trauma to female brindle Staffordshire bull terrier type dog called Nala on around September 12 last year.

Meanwhile 61-year-old Michael Hilton, of Sanderson Croft, Leigh, also stood in the dock to admit beating a male tan lurcher dog called Ben on December 6, again causing blunt force injuries.

A tan lurcher similar to Ben who was badly injured by Michael Hilton