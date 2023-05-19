Two Wigan men admit to separate charges of dog cruelty after battering pets
Two Wigan men have admitted to unrelated acts of animal cruelty by attacking pet dogs.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Samuel Jolley, 25, of Columbus Street, Ashton, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to inflicting blunt force trauma to female brindle Staffordshire bull terrier type dog called Nala on around September 12 last year.
Meanwhile 61-year-old Michael Hilton, of Sanderson Croft, Leigh, also stood in the dock to admit beating a male tan lurcher dog called Ben on December 6, again causing blunt force injuries.