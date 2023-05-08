Two Wigan men face sentencing for ear-cropping dog cruelty charges
Two Wigan men who admitted cruelty charges involving their dogs are due to be sentenced.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Jamie Evans, 30, of Keble Street, Ince, and Joshua Kwiatkowski, 24, of Rose Avenue, Beech Hill, are scheduled to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to find out their punishments.
Both men pleaded guilty to allowing the illegal practice of ear-cropping to be carried out on their bull-type dogs, named Riga and Ace respectively, and subsequently failed to seek veterinary care for their injuries.