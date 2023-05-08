News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
15 minutes ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
2 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
2 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
2 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
4 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions

Two Wigan men face sentencing for ear-cropping dog cruelty charges

Two Wigan men who admitted cruelty charges involving their dogs are due to be sentenced.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Jamie Evans, 30, of Keble Street, Ince, and Joshua Kwiatkowski, 24, of Rose Avenue, Beech Hill, are scheduled to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to find out their punishments.

Read More
Group of ‘travellers’ leave trail of havoc in their wake after setting up camp i...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both men pleaded guilty to allowing the illegal practice of ear-cropping to be carried out on their bull-type dogs, named Riga and Ace respectively, and subsequently failed to seek veterinary care for their injuries.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court